All my bank accounts are in EUR (I am German) and I needed to transfer 100£ (GBP) to a british bank account to pay a reservation fee. I was provided with an IBAN to that account.

I then converted from EUR to GBP by hand and transferred 117€ (+ a little bit more to compensate for currency flunctuations) via a SEPA credit transfer (UK still participates in SEPA as far as I know, even after the Brexit).

Question: Was this the right procedure? In particular, can I be sure that the british account received at least 100£?

there are no charges or other inconveniences on the site of the receiver? My EUR bank account has not seen any additional fees deducted. Is this normal (I expected fees)? Will these fees only be deducted later or do I need to worry that I chose the wrong way to transfer the money?

All in all, I would like to have a better unterstanding of how SEPA credit transfer works between accounts with different currencies. If my approach was wrong, what would be the correct way to transfer the money (without a month of preparation for opening a bank accounts in a different currency).