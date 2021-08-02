Companies say they don't offer dividends or suspend the offer of dividends as a means to reinvest capital back into growing the company. This comes with the promise of a larger dividend in future (or a larger company valuation).

The promise may be there or not.

Dividends have no other purpose than to "liquidate" a tiny fraction of the value of a company. Not "liquidate" in the sense of taking the company out of business, but in the sense to make a part of the company's value liquid.

You see that in the fact that if a company pays a dividend, the share price usually falls by more or less exactly this value on the "ex.-dividend" day. So your net worth before and after the dividend payment is identical.

When a company decides not to pay a dividend, but to keep the money in order to make more profit with it, the money helps the company make profit at their same yield rate as the whole company.

Assume a company's share value is $100. Their business model is such that it always males 10%, so over the year, they increase their value to $110. If they decide to yield a dividend of, $10, the situation is the same as in the year before.

However, if they don't yield a dividend, but keep the money, they can turn the $110 to $121. That's something you would miss if you'd get the dividend.

They even could go a way in-between and emit a dividend of $1, $5 or $9, and keep the rest in order to make profit of it.

This is completely independent from whether they pay a dividend in the enxt year, in five years, or at all.