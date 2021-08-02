-1

Disclaimer; I know it would never happen but I am just curious about how and why the stock market works so I am just asking hypotheticals.

Companies say they don't offer dividends or suspend the offer of dividends as a means to reinvest capital back into growing the company. This comes with the promise of a larger dividend in future (or a larger company valuation).

If you shuffle the numbers around, this appears to functionally be a loan with a low interest rate and skipping a few tax barriers; paid for by the shareholders.

This seems to disproportionately benefit larger companies as they have more profit they can work with.

Wouldn't it better encourage competition if all companies were required to provide dividends on their shares and if they needed capital their either raised it by selling shares or borrowed it from a lender?

Improve this question
New contributor
David Alsh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • No, if for no other reason that it's none of your (no pun intended) business whether or not the Board of Directors of Company X issues a dividend. – RonJohn 33 mins ago
  • And "idealistacal" ideas are for the naive and dangerously ignorant; they have the bad habit of exhibiting the Law of Unintended Consequences, thereby blowing up in your face. – RonJohn 29 mins ago

Your Answer

David Alsh is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.