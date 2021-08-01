I'm a DIY investor that tries to implement the advice given in the Lifecycle Investing book - to use moderate leverage in the initial years of investing for future retirement.

The authors suggested several ways to gain this leverage, including buying long-term call options with the strike price equal to half of the price of the underlying. So-called LEAPs.

Whether it is the best way to get leverage is out of the scope of this question, but one of the reasons is that they allow obtaining leverage for a reasonable price in a cash account and not worry about possible margin calls. There are naturally some downsides like lower liquidity.

Here are the desired characteristics of the suitable LEAPs:

Costs below $100k for a sold lot. Counter-example - options on the raw S&P500 index, which are very expensive. They need to be reasonably diversified and low-cost, so it can be either a low-cost ETF or an index, but not a single stock or expensive leveraged fund. There are open orders with some activity for the deep-in-the-money strike price equal to 50% of the price of underlying. Counterexample - S&P/ASX200 options on ASX. It fits other criteria but seems to be completely illiquid this far in the money. European options are preferable to American ones because they simplify logistics by not requiring early exercises when the dividend is paid, but it's not a must. Cash settle is preferable to physical delivery, but it's not a must either. The options should have at least a half a year expiration date.

Here are some examples of what I found so far that match these criteria. The prices are approximate values for the call option contract at around 50% of the underlying price. A DIY investor can realistically buy them.

VNQ ~$4800

IJR ~$5600

VBR ~$8800

VTI ~$11000

IWM ~$11700

QQQ ~$18000

VOO ~$19500

SPY ~$20000

ESTX50 ~€20000 - ideal one: raw index, cash-settled, rather liquid

K200 ~$40000

RUT ~$110000 - good, but very pricey |

This is a very limiting list, so the question is:

Which other such options exist in the market today, suitable for DIY investors with cash accounts?