I will preface with I have a very bad sense about these sorts of things. When is it a good idea to pay off a credit card balance before the end of a cycle?

For example a statement period is Apr 13 to May 12, 2021 and the minimum payment is due by June 9th. Say I check the balance on April 30 and see its $1500. I always have the money before purchasing something with a credit card. Would it be a good or bad thing to pay the $1500 on April 30? Would it count towards whatever the minimum payment would be at the end of the cycle? In other words could I not have to pay a minimum amount on June 9th if I paid enough on April 30th?

I heard a potential downside is if the money could have been in my savings account it would have been making me interest if I hadn't paid the credit card so soon. Is this valid reasoning?

  • This is very likely going to be a duplicate. (But I don't have the time to find the link right now.) But the answer is if you pay early it will apply to your next statement (so no payment will be due). And interest on savings for a week or two is negligible for low amounts and low interest rates. – TTT 20 mins ago
  • Stop caring whether you earned 5 cents less interest than you could have in any given month. You'll be happier in the long run. – chepner 9 mins ago

