I have recently moved out of my mothers house. im 19. My mom gave me her car since she got another one. I pay the car payments but she pays the insurance, but she expects me to pay all the month’s payments at once and it is getting frustrating to deal with as i am on my own now. we moved the insurance over to my name and im not sure exactly what the title name is but every paper i need for my car is in my name (not educated on car titles). am i able to just say no and pay for it on my own or could she legally take the car from me?