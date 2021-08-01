0

I have recently moved out of my mothers house. im 19. My mom gave me her car since she got another one. I pay the car payments but she pays the insurance, but she expects me to pay all the month’s payments at once and it is getting frustrating to deal with as i am on my own now. we moved the insurance over to my name and im not sure exactly what the title name is but every paper i need for my car is in my name (not educated on car titles). am i able to just say no and pay for it on my own or could she legally take the car from me?

Improve this question
New contributor
Brooke is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3

im not sure exactly what the title name is

Well, you need to be, because that and only that determines ownership.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Brooke is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.