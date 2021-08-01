I have recently moved out of my mothers house. im 19. My mom gave me her car since she got another one. I pay the car payments but she pays the insurance, but she expects me to pay all the month’s payments at once and it is getting frustrating to deal with as i am on my own now. we moved the insurance over to my name and im not sure exactly what the title name is but every paper i need for my car is in my name (not educated on car titles). am i able to just say no and pay for it on my own or could she legally take the car from me?
Well, you need to be, because that and only that determines ownership.