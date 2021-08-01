If you make a 2.5% capital gain on Dogecoin, but then pay that same amount in transaction fees, do you still have to pay capital gains tax?
Or can the capital gains be offset with the loss incurred from the exchange's transaction fee?
The IRS in Notice 2014-21 declared
For federal tax purposes, virtual currency is treated as property. General tax principles applicable to property transactions apply to transactions using virtual currency.
In effect, the same as stock purchases and sales, i.e. short vs long term cap gain treatment, as well as netting out commission for transactions.