Newbie over here. I am trying to understand how loss of money works when one uses Margin.

In the picture below, if price goes into the green area, I make money. If it goes into the red area, I lose money.

Suppose I purchase BTC at 10X (ex:$2000 @10X would be $20,000). I want to "go long". When I buy the Bitcoin, it is priced at $10,000. So - with my $20,000 - I now, I have 2 Bitcoin.

Now, suppose the trade "moves against me" and price goes down to $9500. Thankfully (as an example), $8500 is the Liquidation Level - so - I am not totally done for. If I sold then and there (at $9500), how can I calculate how much money I would have lost?

With margin you always owe what you borrowed. The gain or loss is all yours. To buy $20,000 worth of Bitcoin you supplied $2000 and borrowed $18,000. The Bitcoin is now worth $19,000 and you still owe $18,000. The Bitcoin lost $1000 worth of value total so you now have $1000 less than you started with.

Note most brokerages won't allow you to have such high leverage. Usually they limit the margin cash available to something like 1x what you supplied. The numbers in this example are not realistic. $8500 couldn't be the liquidation level because your equity in the investment would be negative (i.e. you'd have lost more money than you put in). This situation would never be allowed.

