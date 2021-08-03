10x leverage means your profits are 10 times more and your losses are 10 times more.

So imagine what your profit or loss would have been if you didn't have any leverage.

If you would have made $100 profit, then with 10x leverage, you've made $1000 profit.

If you would have taken a $100 loss, then with 10x leverage, it actually ends up being a $1000 loss.

Technically, you can go into debt. If you only own $2000 and take a $2500 loss, you are $500 in debt.

With most exchanges, the liquidation engine kicks in to prevent you from going into debt. There is generally a slight fee for this added safety, meaning your account balance will be left with $0 even if you are liquidated before going into debt (for example while you still have a $50 balance).

In the worst case scenario where the engine fails to liquidate you on time (and you do go in debt), then the debt will be paid by the exchange's insurance fund. If for some reason this fund is empty, then the exchange will take the hit and might not be able to pay out profits for users.