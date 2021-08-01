Are there any SPAC stocks that have been in the stock market for more than two years and is still a SPAC?

This depends on the jurisdiction. The rules are typically specified by stock exchanges and/or by securities regulators.

In the USA, SPACs listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ must complete their de-SPAC transaction within 36 months. Individual SPAC charters may specify a shorter time period (e.g. 18 months or 24 months), but these shorter time periods can typically be extended through a shareholder vote (as long as the total time period does not exceed 36 months). Some SPACs automatically extend their short time period after obtaining a definite agreement or letter of intent for merger.

