I am liquidating a deceased owners IRA (I am executor).

I have opened an Inherited IRA at another institution.

Institution1 has to sell the stocks, open an Inherited IRA for me. I have to initiate the transfer from Institution1 Inherited IRA to Institution2 Inherited IRA.

Questions:

Are there tax implications for me?

Fees?

And do I get to keep this as my IRA and manage it or do I need to withdraw it all at once or over time?

Anything I didn't take into account since I am new to this?