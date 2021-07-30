0

I want to avail a students loan with a government guarantee which is announced a few days back by our CM of WB, India ( as much as I am aware of). how to avail of it?

what is the necessary proof of evidence that I must show there?

thx sayantan

    Which country are you referring to? – Vicky 1 hour ago
  • India , West Bengal – CADENTIC 41 mins ago

