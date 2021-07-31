If I write a contract, do I immediately receive payment for it from my broker? Or do I have to wait for someone to buy it ?

Well you don't "write a contract" unless someone is willing to buy it, but I think you mean "place an order to write". You get the premium when you sell the option, not when you place the order.

And secondly, if the stock hits the strike price, do I immediately sell my shares, or does that happen only when the person decides to exercise?

No - the strike price is the price at which the holder can buy the stock, they are not obligated to. Typically the holder of an option that hits the strike can make more by selling the option than by exercising it, so exercising before the expiry date, or "early exercise" is rare.

Since you're obviously new to options in general, here are some other tips: