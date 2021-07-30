I recently showed my house to a friend of a friend, before officially putting the house on the market. The buyer then contacted me that evening advising they'd submitted an offer on my house to their realtor, who would be contact me the next day.

Since this now puts me in the category of being FSBO, who's responsible for the realtor's commission/fees? While I realize the realtor will be involved with paperwork related to the sale, they had no involvement with finding and showing the house.

Now, being a FSBO'er, I obviously want to keep as much profit in my pocket as possible, without coming across as a jerk seller. Since the realtor didn't do as much work as they normally would have (finding and showing my house for their buyer), doesn't seem fair for me to pay the full commission, if any at all.