I recently showed my house to a friend of a friend, before officially putting the house on the market. The buyer then contacted me that evening advising they'd submitted an offer on my house to their realtor, who would be contact me the next day.

Since this now puts me in the category of being FSBO, who's responsible for the realtor's commission/fees? While I realize the realtor will be involved with paperwork related to the sale, they had no involvement with finding and showing the house.

Now, being a FSBO'er, I obviously want to keep as much profit in my pocket as possible, without coming across as a jerk seller. Since the realtor didn't do as much work as they normally would have (finding and showing my house for their buyer), doesn't seem fair for me to pay the full commission, if any at all.

    "Since this now puts me in the category of being FSBO". Does thus mean that you had no intention of selling the house or that you always intended to do FSBO? – mhoran_psprep 41 mins ago
You do. But instead of paying 6% to your agent that gets split between them and the buyer's agent, you pay 3% to the buyer's agent alone.

Technically, you aren't paying anything; the buyer is. The nature of real estate pricing (where there are no fixed prices, only what you can convince the buyer to pay) means it's hard to differentiate how much the actual house sells for from the total cost (sales + commissions + other overhead). But your original list price should have carried the assumption that 3% of it would go to a buyer's agent.

Another issue is, did you have an asking price to which the FOAF made a counteroffer, or did they simply make an offer?

If you had no asking price, you still have a chance to counter their offer of $X and ask for 1.03 * $X to cover the agent cost.

If you did have an asking price, it's harder to try to raise that now; I would just accept that your failure to account for the buyer's agent is not the buyer's problem.

    More practically, if you want to get $200k for your house, then your "sales price" should be 200k + closing costs + whatever commission the agents get, so in the end the buyer actaully pays it unless you give up some of your profit to get the deal done. – D Stanley 15 mins ago

