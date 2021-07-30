I'm currently creating a program that allows one to create financial transactions using Audio Signals. I'm trying to base this off some kinds of financial apps that allow for one to trasnfer money between digital wallets by scanning QR codes.

Usually, there is a specific type of information encoded in these QR codes that makes it possible to carry out financial transactions. For example, in Singapore, the bank account number and company name are commonly encoded in the QR codes when using the local payment app PayNow. However, there is also much more information that is stored within these QR codes.

What kinds of information necessary for payments is stored in the QR codes and how are they encoded? In addition, is this the convention common in all countries?