0

A portion of my investment portfolio is in index-tracking ETFs. On the whole, my ETF portfolio is diversified across many countries and industries. I intend to hold these ETFs for 20-40 years. I noticed that some financial data providers give a "beta" statistic for my ETFs. Given my long-term investment horizon, should I care about the "beta" of my ETFs? What is the relevance of the "beta" volatility measure in the context of a diversified index-tracking ETF portfolio where the positions are held for decades?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.