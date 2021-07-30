A portion of my investment portfolio is in index-tracking ETFs. On the whole, my ETF portfolio is diversified across many countries and industries. I intend to hold these ETFs for 20-40 years. I noticed that some financial data providers give a "beta" statistic for my ETFs. Given my long-term investment horizon, should I care about the "beta" of my ETFs? What is the relevance of the "beta" volatility measure in the context of a diversified index-tracking ETF portfolio where the positions are held for decades?