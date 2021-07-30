0

We established a CRUT and donated $100,000 of privately-held securities, with the value determined by a qualified appraiser. Because the CRUT is a split-interest trust, I calculated the applicable tax deduction for our ages and CRUT payout. It is $33,000.

Where on the 8283 do I explain that the amount deducted on Schedule A is not the value of the appraisal? Section B, Part 2, Line 3, Column c should, I believe, contain the full $100,000. Where does the $33,000 (or, equivalently, 0.33 CRUT deduction factor) go?

