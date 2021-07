The $5000 in my Vacation sinking fund is obviously an asset which should be accounted for.

But what about the $12000 target for my vacation? As soon as I save that much, I'm going to spend it, meaning my net worth would instantly and seemingly inexplicably drop.

Thus, should have a $5000 "Vacation" pseudo-liability which exactly offsets the sinking fund as it grows, so that I know where the money has gone? What about just setting the pseudo-liability to $12000?