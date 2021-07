I have not changed my process to generate my OFX file from my bank's pdf+csv. It worked fine last month.

This time, when I try to import my ofx file, GNUCash asks me to match the account again for some reason and then does not open the transaction-matching screen without giving me anything to look into.

I know that the file is properly formed and contains transactions.

Has something changed in the 4.6+ (2021-06-26) version that I have missed ? How can I see the logs to understand why it fails ?