In recent years, I started paying attention to my Rollover IRA again after not looking at it for many years. During the Pandemic last year, I made some adjustments to the portfolio which worked out well for me. I sold the funds and moved the money to a Cash Reserve. I made some adjustments recently to focus on Value funds which also worked well and sold the fund in less than 30 days. But I have been told by the trader that some funds charge a redemption fee if the fund is sold too soon. Fortunately, the funds that I had did not charge a redemption fee. The trading platform that my trader provides funds from columbia thread needle. They have other funds from Fidelity etc... too.
I have a few questions regarding Rollover IRA and trading:
- I see an Expense Ratio for every fund. What is the best range to look for when choosing the funds? Is less than 1% a good rate?
- Most of the funds that I selected like CDIRX, CMGRX are called Class R. What does that mean?
- Is there a special Mutual Fund Class which can be bought and sold every 2-3 months?
- Do people who have Rollover IRA make investment decisions based on the market conditions and sell and buy funds as often as every month?
- Do people who have Rollover IRAs invest in ETFs as well as Mutual Funds?
- Is it advisable to buy ETF instead of Mutual Funds if the person is going to retire in 15-20 years only?