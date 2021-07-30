0

In recent years, I started paying attention to my Rollover IRA again after not looking at it for many years. During the Pandemic last year, I made some adjustments to the portfolio which worked out well for me. I sold the funds and moved the money to a Cash Reserve. I made some adjustments recently to focus on Value funds which also worked well and sold the fund in less than 30 days. But I have been told by the trader that some funds charge a redemption fee if the fund is sold too soon. Fortunately, the funds that I had did not charge a redemption fee. The trading platform that my trader provides funds from columbia thread needle. They have other funds from Fidelity etc... too.

I have a few questions regarding Rollover IRA and trading:

  1. I see an Expense Ratio for every fund. What is the best range to look for when choosing the funds? Is less than 1% a good rate?
  2. Most of the funds that I selected like CDIRX, CMGRX are called Class R. What does that mean?
  3. Is there a special Mutual Fund Class which can be bought and sold every 2-3 months?
  4. Do people who have Rollover IRA make investment decisions based on the market conditions and sell and buy funds as often as every month?
  5. Do people who have Rollover IRAs invest in ETFs as well as Mutual Funds?
  6. Is it advisable to buy ETF instead of Mutual Funds if the person is going to retire in 15-20 years only?
