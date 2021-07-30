In recent years, I started paying attention to my Rollover IRA again after not looking at it for many years. During the Pandemic last year, I made some adjustments to the portfolio which worked out well for me. I sold the funds and moved the money to a Cash Reserve. I made some adjustments recently to focus on Value funds which also worked well and sold the fund in less than 30 days. But I have been told by the trader that some funds charge a redemption fee if the fund is sold too soon. Fortunately, the funds that I had did not charge a redemption fee. The trading platform that my trader provides funds from columbia thread needle. They have other funds from Fidelity etc... too.

I have a few questions regarding Rollover IRA and trading: