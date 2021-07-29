I moved to southern California recently for work. This is the first time I'm stable enough to consider buying a home. Based on some standard decision rules for home buying, I'm ready: I can afford the mortgage payments, I want to own for a long time, I am excited about home ownership.

But two important concerns don't show up in advice I've read.

First, as of summer 2021, this is likely the most extreme seller's market in decades, and it seems like a very poor time to buy. I wonder if it's just a bad time to buy given that demand so far outstrips supply right now.

Second, more long term, I need to consider climate change, fires, floods, and landslides. I see a small but non-trivial probability that climate change could lead to substantial drop in home values over the next 10-20 years (e.g., possibly due to substantial out-migration from the region). Today southern California has extremely high population density and very expensive homes. If, at some point in the future, out-migration outpaces in-migration long enough, lots of people will be trying to sell homes and prices could drop dramatically.

What frameworks have other people used recently to consider home buying in California or areas with similar issues? Simple rent-or-buy calculators fall short (e.g., https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2014/upshot/buy-rent-calculator.html). How are informed people making decisions in the face of a hot market and the risk of climate change bucking traditional expectations about continual growth in home values?