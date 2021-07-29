-2

I’ve been talking to this acclaimed “sugar daddy” and I’m trying to figure out if it’s a scam. He hasn’t asked for any bank info or any other private information. He told me that my fee for receiving my allowances was to put in $200 into Bitcoin and to send him a screenshot confirming I paid the “fee”. I have no idea how Bitcoin works but is this sketchy?

Improve this question
New contributor
Michu99 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • What is an acclaimed sugar daddy, as opposed to a bog-standard sugar daddy? – RonJohn 48 mins ago
3

He told me that my fee for receiving my allowances

That's all we need to see to know that it's a scam.

(And really, that's not how the sex-for-money process works.)

Improve this answer
1
  • 3
    Anyone who tells you that they will give you money but first you have to give them money is trying to scam you. – David Schwartz 31 mins ago

Your Answer

Michu99 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.