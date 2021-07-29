I’ve been talking to this acclaimed “sugar daddy” and I’m trying to figure out if it’s a scam. He hasn’t asked for any bank info or any other private information. He told me that my fee for receiving my allowances was to put in $200 into Bitcoin and to send him a screenshot confirming I paid the “fee”. I have no idea how Bitcoin works but is this sketchy?
What is an acclaimed sugar daddy, as opposed to a bog-standard sugar daddy? – RonJohn 48 mins ago
He told me that my fee for receiving my allowances
That's all we need to see to know that it's a scam.
(And really, that's not how the sex-for-money process works.)
3Anyone who tells you that they will give you money but first you have to give them money is trying to scam you. – David Schwartz 31 mins ago