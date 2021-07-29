So shareholders equity is total assets - total liabilities while book value is tangible assets - total liabilities. But apparently book value in practice could also just be total assets - total liabilities (here intangible assets are also included). Is this the case in the BVPS formula - (total shareholder's equity - preferred equity) / total outstanding shares) - since the formula just specifies total shareholders equity and not book value? The reason I'm confused is cause of the name (of BVPS) which I assumed implies we use the strict definition of book value.