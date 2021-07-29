1

After experiencing two flash floods in two years, I'm considering investing ~$2000 into modifying my yard's terrain, and building retaining walls, to keep flooding away from the home and vehicles, at least for waters reaching ~2 ft depths.

I saw on the news that some entire towns were horrifically destroyed by flash floods, with both cars and people being swept away.

My concern is, if I invest in protecting my house in this way, what happens to the value of the home if it survives, but the neighborhood does not? Do communities hit by serious disasters usually rebuild or relocate?

I see in the news cases of tornadoes removing parts of neighborhoods, but not all. In that kind of situation, what typically happens to the home value of homes that survived but are left surrounded by ruins?

    This'll depend heavily by locality; I suspect it's unanswerable as-is. Government support, things like being in a FEMA flood map area, etc. matter a lot. – ceejayoz 41 mins ago
  • The area is not designated as being a flood area. – Village 36 mins ago
Here are some pointers:

When natural disasters strike in these areas, the effects on the wider market are minimal, but the effects in that particular area are pronounced and long lasting. Prospective buyers may find the location less desireable after a disaster, and mortgage operations slow, both of which hurt home sales. The RealtyTrac study found that homes in low and very low risk areas experienced average home sale price increases of 6.6% and 9.5% respectively from 2005 to 2015, while high risk and very high risk areas have seen home sale prices decrease by 2.5% and 6.4% respectively in the same decade.

[...]

Paradoxically, home values in high and very high risk areas tend to be higher than homes in low and very low risk areas. That’s because homes in higher risk areas tend to be more desirable places to live.

[...]

While homes in higher risk areas may decrease in sale prices, they usually have a much higher starting point.

https://www.joinreal.com/blog/how-natural-disasters-affect-real-estate-markets

