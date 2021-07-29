This is how I am reading the RobinHood S-1 filing.

The company is entirely divided into a total of 60,500,000 shares[1]. Of this, 5,500,000 shares are promised (right; not obligation) to the underwriters Hence the remaining 55,000,000 Shares become available when HOOD becomes avilable for the public.

Now, please answer/evaluate the below:

Is the company completely represented by 60,500,000 shares[1] and nothing else (i.e. no non-public part of the company etc. can exist hereafter)?

Can I call the "Proposed Maximum Aggregate Offering Price" ($2,541,000,000) the current "Market Cap" (I understand this can fluctuate. At least as of IPO, can I use that term?)?

Can I say $2,541,000,000 is the complete "valuation" of the company as of this time? Is it the underwriters' determination of present company value or does it include future expectations?

Where is this $37 billion figure[2] coming from?

I believe the "Book value" of the company would be different than this. Since the company has not released its financials yet, how can general public determine this "true value as of this day"? (My though process is that I can simply divide that number by 60,500,000 shares to arrive at "right price to pay today") For the sake of simplicity, let's completely ignore the "Future prospects to be baked into valuation i.e. what the company could be earning/losing after 'n' no. of years etc.".



References: