I think that it is possible that high liquidity enables more trading, which allows more herding, i.e. extreme return. Is it possible?
Is it possible that high liquidity of a financial market can coexist with extreme return?
Lots of things are possible, especially when you don't define "extreme". – RonJohn 45 mins ago
FAANG stocks have shown very high (not sure about "extreme") returns over the last several years, and they are incredibly liquid. But proving something doesn't exist (or is impossible) is pretty difficult. – D Stanley 39 mins ago