My employer has offered to pay off my student loans.

The problem is, they are only able to deposit the money in a single loan account. It is split across different companies. My employer can't pay into multiple accounts, so I must consolidate my loans. But the payments won't be immediate, this will take 2 years, so the loans won't disappear immediately.

When consolidating, will the type of loan change, possibly changing some advantages of the loan type? For instance, currently student loans are in forbearance, nation-wide, would consolidation affect that? In other words, are there disadvantages to consolidating?

  • Federal loans or private loans? Pay them off in one lump sum? Can you consolidate them just before the employer is ready to make the payment? What if your employer decides not to pay the loans? – RonJohn 5 mins ago
  • They are all federal loans. The employer pays sums periodically, not immediately. Yes, I can consolidate before they make the payment. They will only not pay the loans if I change jobs. – Village 12 secs ago

