My employer has offered to pay off my student loans.

The problem is, they are only able to deposit the money in a single loan account. It is split across different companies. My employer can't pay into multiple accounts, so I must consolidate my loans. But the payments won't be immediate, this will take 2 years, so the loans won't disappear immediately.

When consolidating, will the type of loan change, possibly changing some advantages of the loan type? For instance, currently student loans are in forbearance, nation-wide, would consolidation affect that? In other words, are there disadvantages to consolidating?