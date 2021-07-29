Some time ago, I was contacted by a debt collector. A prior landlord had claimed I had owed them 6 months of rent. The landlord sold the debt to a debt collector, who then silently held onto the debt for several years, building up interest, before contacting me to let me know. I was able to clear up the matter, as luckily my bank still kept records from 5 years ago proving I paid my rent.

My question is, how can I check if a debt collector is unexpectedly holding onto such a claim that I owe money, and is running up interest on it?