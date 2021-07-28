For reasons outside the scope of this question, I'm thinking of selling Put Options of a Bonds ETF. For this to work, there obviously must be a bias for the share price of the ETF to go up long-term.

My understanding is that the share price of a Bonds ETF might go up if:

The ETF does not distribute 100% of the bonds' interest payments to investors, or

Interest rates go down, causing the price of the underlying bonds to go up.

Is this all there is to it? If so, do bond ETFs usually distribute 100% of the interest payments to investors? If so, does that mean that the only way this strategy is profitable, is if interest rates go down over the course of the Options Contract, causing the share price of the ETF to go up?

Even if 100% of the interest is distributed to investors, is this fact already baked into the price of the Put Option?

I'm particularly interested in VCLT for implementing this strategy on.