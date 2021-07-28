So I was in a hotel recently and they did a pre authorization hold on the debit card. It was initially shown as real charge in my banking app, the hotel staff told me to not worry it's just a pre authorization hold and it will be released after check out( this was not part of the price, just a deposit). However, after checking out, the money never returned. The hotel insists that it was released, my bank says they see a full, true charge. Bank said I can file for charge back if the hotel doesn't reply to formally asking for proof of cancellation.

My question is, how can this happen? Is the malice of an involved party? Is this because it was a debit card rather than credit card? Could it be that it was because my bank account is not in the same country as the hotels account?

I have tried to find related things online and was surprised that there isn't much info on the matter.