I am looking for an international company, that offers basicly a third party transaction provider. Let's say that someone intends to make a transaction between two bank accounts and does not want to do a wire transfer for some reason. I know that PayPal can be used, but this option takes so much time and they also charge up to 5% fee..
-
1What are the countries? What is the approx amount in USD? How much fee you willing to pay? – aaaaa says reinstate Monica 8 mins ago
-
And also, why don’t you want to to use a wire transfer? “For some reason” isn’t enough; we need the actual reason. – Mike Scott 3 mins ago
-
Mostly countries by European Union. Amounts of transactrion can vary. From 100 USD until no limit. – Jan N. 1 min ago