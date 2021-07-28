with real estate your rent should never go down.

No, but you can have renters fail to pay (or break their lease) and the house can go unrented for long periods if your rent is too high.

Plus you can have unexpected expenses that can lower returns, and even cost you more than you're bringing in, akin to a "loss" in stocks.

I think you've hit the main points - real estate has higher return on average but takes more active work. You need to decide if you like being a landlord and the work is worth the extra return.