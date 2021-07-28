2

In the fact sheet of Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (accumulating), I see that the fund has a negative turnover rate:

VWRP ETF characteristics

The ETF has a turnover rate of -28%. How can the turnover rate be negative? What does a negative turnover rate indicate?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.