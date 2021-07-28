So I met this sugar mama on a online dating app and we hit things off well she hasn’t been showing signs of being a scammer I told her to take a picture of her holding a Note that says her name and she did and then she sent me her address which is in my state and city and she sent me her bank number and have been proved that it’s real.The only 2 things that concerns me is that she asks me for my SSN and state ID so she can help me make a debit card since I don’t have one yet but and also that when I call her bank it’s from California she said that if I’m really uncomfortable with that option she told me she can pick me up and go take me to get a gift card where she will always put my allowance in it should I still trust her? Also I haven’t sent her anything to her since I’m a bit scared and this is all new to me so please help thanks