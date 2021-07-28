1

My sister-in-law has decided she wants to take part time college classes so she doesn't have to make payments on her private student loan and her plan is to do this until she dies.

She graduated from college about 9 years ago so you can imagine what's she's racked up in interest and my father-in-law (her cosigner) is starting to get very nervous.

At what point will the private student loan holder stop putting up with this and make her make payments regardless of her taking 6 credit hours? I've tried googling this and so far come up with nothing.

https://www.sofi.com/learn/content/do-part-time-students-pay-student-loans/

If you are a part-time student who graduates or drops below half-time enrollment, you may not need to start paying back your federal student loans right away.

This seems to indicate that she doesn't need to pay back the loans as long as she takes 6 hours/semester.

Of course, those 6 hours/semester cost money which she could be spending on the loans, and your FIL is wise enough to realize that at some point reality will bite her, and she won't be in school.

