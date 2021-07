In the 1990's several IRS employees got in trouble because the looked at the tax files of famous people to see how much they made. The employees didn't know the system kept track of everybody who accessed taxpayer files.

In the decades since the 1990's the requirements to track access and look for privacy violations has increased. I am sure the standard training now makes clear that accessing files they shouldn't could lead to loss of job, or even jail time.

The system should link the accessing of files to a specific case, and flag unusual access. Identifying insider threats are a concern many organizations are focusing on.