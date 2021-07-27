I am interested in calculating and identifying the pivot points on a candlestick plot (i.e. stock values) for different time intervals (e.g. 1min, 5mins, 15mins, 1hour, ...). What is the best way to compute them? Do I need to use second derivative to find them? Do I have to implement a machine learning model to identify them? I am a bit confused how to do that.

Be aware that I am not just interested by the pivot pivot point as you can see in this picture. I am also interested by the intraday pivot points. I mean all the major pivot points within a trading day:

If I use the formulas from Investopedia, I only have the red circles on the above picture, but I want to add the green circles as well. I am interested by those pivot point, because I would be able to identify bull flags or else using intraday pivot points.