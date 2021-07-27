I've seen dozens of articles on NFTs, and not comprehended a single one. So when someone made an NFT of the first Twitter posting, I didn't understand how that would be a means to generate any sort of financial return. Even if the copyright on the posting was sold, it was too short to copyright, and the news articles about the NFT quoted the post. This is even more true for today's article about NFTs corresponding to Leonardo da Vinci and Van Gogh paintings, which are entirely public domain. (Unless there's some scheme afoot to retroactively lock up all of humanity's heritage.. hope not..)

The inference I'm guessing at is that NFT is something like Bitcoin, only the proof of work is in trying to round up the author or present owner of some obscure work and getting them to sign a piece of paper? But how is that even scarce? If tomorrow I said that I'm issuing Non Comprehensible Tokens and start mailing out unique digital codes for each species or exoplanet or chapter of the Bible, would I be making money the exact same way? Do the NFTs even have a value, or are they just a written excuse for wealthy people to hand each other money for reasons only they understand?