I've seen dozens of articles on NFTs, and not comprehended a single one. So when someone made an NFT of the first Twitter posting, I didn't understand how that would be a means to generate any sort of financial return. Even if the copyright on the posting was sold, it was too short to copyright, and the news articles about the NFT quoted the post. This is even more true for today's article about NFTs corresponding to Leonardo da Vinci and Van Gogh paintings, which are entirely public domain. (Unless there's some scheme afoot to retroactively lock up all of humanity's heritage.. hope not..)

The inference I'm guessing at is that NFT is something like Bitcoin, only the proof of work is in trying to round up the author or present owner of some obscure work and getting them to sign a piece of paper? But how is that even scarce? If tomorrow I said that I'm issuing Non Comprehensible Tokens and start mailing out unique digital codes for each species or exoplanet or chapter of the Bible, would I be making money the exact same way? Do the NFTs even have a value, or are they just a written excuse for wealthy people to hand each other money for reasons only they understand?

They are valuable because people value them. The same way that people like to own other trinkets that have no particular use. In many cases, people like to "own" something, even if that thing can easily be copied.

As an analogy, would you rather have a Van Gogh painting, or a really good copy of a Van Gogh painting? If you don't care then NFTs aren't for you.

Most people would rather have the original painting. NFTs are the way to say "I own the original version of this tweet, all the others are just copies".

  • The painting is actually a good example. Even people who own particular works of art may lend them to a museum, both so that others can enjoy the painting as well as to transfer the risk of storing it to someone else. (I'm assuming museums take on the costs of protecting the painting in exchange for the ability to display it, rather than actually "renting" the painting from the owner.) – chepner 28 mins ago
Like anything else, the NFT is worth whatever price you can find someone willing to pay for it. Unlike virtually every other asset, the NFT has no other use: it represents ownership for the sake of ownership. Since it's non-fungible, there is no (apparent) substitute that would be equally "useful" to own, so the NFT has value as long as someone else is willing to pay to acquire ownership.

I think the closest precedent are the Rai stones used in the Yap islands for currency. You don't need physical possession of the stone; you only need all relevant parties to acknowledge that you own the stone, regardless of its location.

The other answers so far have missed an important point. As with a lot of expensive art, the object itself is almost beside the point. What's really at work is status seeking. By spending a lot of money on some "art object", even ones that most of us would throw out with the trash, you demonstrate that you a) have lots of money; and b) have the "taste" necessary to be accepted into the society that values that sort of thing.

This is explained in much more detail in the book "The $12 Million Stuffed Shark": https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780230620599

An NFT has no fundamental value. Its selling price is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. It reminds me of Tulipmania where someone worth next to nothing suddenly sells for a fortune.

AFAIC, this is just a new version of pump and dump and I wouldn't be surprised if the bubble pops. That is, assuming the Greater Fool Theory doesn't prevail and affluent investors persist in paying a fortune for the novelty of owning something worthless.

Greater Fool Theory

The greater fool theory argues that prices go up because people are able to sell overpriced securities to a "greater fool," whether or not they are overvalued. That is, of course, until there are no greater fools left.

