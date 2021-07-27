Background

I understand that through the work of ANNA and GLEIF, the relationships between ISINs and their respective LEI (Legal Entity Identifier) are now more accessible.

GLEIF API Lookup

To lookup the ISINs that pertain to an LEI, one can use the GLEIF API, for example for Apple, Inc.:

https://api.gleif.org/api/v1/lei-records/HWUPKR0MPOU8FGXBT394/isins

which returns some 990 ISINs.

Whilst I appreciate that ISINs are specific to financial instrument types (shares, bonds etc) and that there may be many "issues" of each I'm struggling to work out how to determine the "active" ISIN for a certain instrument.

Certainly, I'm unable to establish this from the GLIEF API as it only returns the ISIN identifiers themselves (reasonably perhaps).

Following the Apple example further, from other sources I "know" its active shares ISIN is: US0378331005

ISIN Lookup

Consulting the ISIN database corroborates the same:

https://www.isin.net/isin-directory/isin-profile/?isin=US0378331005

Further, when I query the ISIN database for other ISINs (from the GLEIF response), I typically receive a "No results found" e.g. https://www.isin.net/isin-directory/?search=US03785CD961.

Questions

Am I correct in assuming that the "No results found" is synonymous with an "inactive" ISIN? I'm not an expert (at any level) in the share issue process, but I understand that new issues may replace existing issues, sometimes requiring new ISINs depending on the nature of the issue. Is there any way to determine the active ISIN? Perhaps from a separate ISIN source?

Note: I have looked at the ANNA data but this does not indicate the ISIN status as far as I can see.

Thanks in advance