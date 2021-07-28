News reports about companies buying and holding vast fortunes of a cryptocurrency because they will or might accept payments in the future in that cryptocurrency.

I'm trying to understand why a company would buy and hold a reserve of any type of currency (crypto or fiat) if it is to accept payments in that currency?

(Assume for argument's sake that the company does not have to provide change as that could be an explanation for holding a reserve of a fiat currency.)

Edit: Removed assumption that a company had to do that.