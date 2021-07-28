0

News reports about companies buying and holding vast fortunes of a cryptocurrency because they will or might accept payments in the future in that cryptocurrency.

I'm trying to understand why a company would buy and hold a reserve of any type of currency (crypto or fiat) if it is to accept payments in that currency?

(Assume for argument's sake that the company does not have to provide change as that could be an explanation for holding a reserve of a fiat currency.)

Edit: Removed assumption that a company had to do that.

  • I think it's more an effort to bring some stability to Bitcoin prices, to make it usable as an actual currency rather than something to speculate in. Prices start dropping? Buy up more Bitcoin. Prices start rising? Sell off some Bitcoin. – chepner 12 hours ago
  • No one will want to accept Bitcoin as payment if the price is going to drop tomorrow, and no one will want to spend Bitcoin if the price is going to go up. – chepner 12 hours ago
    Who said a company needs to hold crypto to be able to accept it? – quid 9 hours ago
  • "Lots of news reports about companies buying and holding vast fortunes of a cryptocurrency because they will or might accept payments in the future in that cryptocurrency" — Could you give some examples? – Flux 3 hours ago
  • cnbc.com/2021/02/08/tesla-buys-1point5-billion-in-bitcoin.html – Guy 25 mins ago
It doesn’t (have to own any).

Your whole question is based on that wrong assumption, so there is no valid answer.

  • Good point. That was a bad assumption I phrased into that question. Let me finesse the question. – Guy 24 mins ago
  • Question has been edited to remove assumption. – Guy 20 mins ago

