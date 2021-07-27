Some equity exchanges have a very exhaustive list of all the industries their issuers are involved in. This granularity is kind of nice at times, but often I find it preferable to have a simplified, more coarse representation of the industries. For illustration purposes here is an exchange with over 20 industries:
- Electronic components
- Non-ferrous metals
- Electrical equipment
- Chemical
- Biotech
- Machinery/equipment
- Food/beverage
- Computers
- Auto
- Defense
- Non-bank financials
- Utilities
- Mining
- Media
- Ferrous metals
- Transportation
- Ag
- Banks
- Construction
- Property
- Appliances
- Lighting
- Construction materials
- Commerce
- Textiles
- Tourism
This is just one example, other exchanges have their own taxonomy, usually varying between the type of exchange (tech-centric, ect). I would like to have a universal, foolproof method to dump the excessive number of categories into bins to make things more manageable. Ideally, I want to aim for four or five categories.
Question
What is a safe, widely-recognized approach to recast the different breadth of industries at the exchanges into roughly four or five categories?