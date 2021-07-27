Some equity exchanges have a very exhaustive list of all the industries their issuers are involved in. This granularity is kind of nice at times, but often I find it preferable to have a simplified, more coarse representation of the industries. For illustration purposes here is an exchange with over 20 industries:

Electronic components Non-ferrous metals Electrical equipment Chemical Biotech Machinery/equipment Food/beverage Computers Auto Defense Non-bank financials Utilities Mining Media Ferrous metals Transportation Ag Banks Construction Property Appliances Lighting Construction materials Commerce Textiles Tourism

This is just one example, other exchanges have their own taxonomy, usually varying between the type of exchange (tech-centric, ect). I would like to have a universal, foolproof method to dump the excessive number of categories into bins to make things more manageable. Ideally, I want to aim for four or five categories.

Question

What is a safe, widely-recognized approach to recast the different breadth of industries at the exchanges into roughly four or five categories?