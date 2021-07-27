0

Some equity exchanges have a very exhaustive list of all the industries their issuers are involved in. This granularity is kind of nice at times, but often I find it preferable to have a simplified, more coarse representation of the industries. For illustration purposes here is an exchange with over 20 industries:

  1. Electronic components
  2. Non-ferrous metals
  3. Electrical equipment
  4. Chemical
  5. Biotech
  6. Machinery/equipment
  7. Food/beverage
  8. Computers
  9. Auto
  10. Defense
  11. Non-bank financials
  12. Utilities
  13. Mining
  14. Media
  15. Ferrous metals
  16. Transportation
  17. Ag
  18. Banks
  19. Construction
  20. Property
  21. Appliances
  22. Lighting
  23. Construction materials
  24. Commerce
  25. Textiles
  26. Tourism

This is just one example, other exchanges have their own taxonomy, usually varying between the type of exchange (tech-centric, ect). I would like to have a universal, foolproof method to dump the excessive number of categories into bins to make things more manageable. Ideally, I want to aim for four or five categories.

Question

What is a safe, widely-recognized approach to recast the different breadth of industries at the exchanges into roughly four or five categories?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.