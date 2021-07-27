I have a trading strategy that is always 'all in', either long or short. So, my algorithm determines whether the market direction is up or down. If it thinks the market is going up, it goes long. If it thinks the market is going down, it goes short. If it is already long, and it thinks the market is going down...here is the setting for my question.

If I am 1 unit of stock long, is it the same thing to close this position and open a short position of 1 unit...is that the same as simply going short 2 units without closing the long position of 1 unit?

In my brokers platform, I am not closing the positions each each turning points, so after a while I have several trades open. I am confused as to whether they net out to one resulting position, given that they were opened at different times and different prices.

If my intention is to be either fully long or fully short, should I close my position at each turning point, and open the opposite position .. rather than going long/short twice the size of the current open position in order to cancel out the current position and end up with a position in opposite direction but same size as current position.