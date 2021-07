I am a resident of India and have a savings account opened with HDFC bank. Recently I applied for an IPO for which INR 14K were blocked from my account. The IPO was not allotted to me and hence the money was supposed to get released. I didn't get any notification for the money getting released.

I am just wondering how can I know if the money is still blocked or not. I haven't found anything related to this on Bank's app.