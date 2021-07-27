I was contacted by a fraudulent person and I sent them 3 payment under false pretense. They walked me through the process, and instead of receiving money I sent it. My bank stating basically "I'm screwed." Is there any way these transactions can be reversed? PLEASE HELP!
Nope. Zelle makes it very clear up front that it's transfers are irreversible. – RonJohn 12 mins ago
With Chase and Ally, at least, there is NO WAY to inadvertently send money three times without noticing, "hey, I clicked Send instead of Request!!" – RonJohn 7 mins ago