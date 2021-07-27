1

I was contacted by a fraudulent person and I sent them 3 payment under false pretense. They walked me through the process, and instead of receiving money I sent it. My bank stating basically "I'm screwed." Is there any way these transactions can be reversed? PLEASE HELP!

Improve this question
New contributor
Angela Saanghee Lee is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • Nope. Zelle makes it very clear up front that it's transfers are irreversible. – RonJohn 12 mins ago
  • With Chase and Ally, at least, there is NO WAY to inadvertently send money three times without noticing, "hey, I clicked Send instead of Request!!" – RonJohn 7 mins ago

Your Answer

Angela Saanghee Lee is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.