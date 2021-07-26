2

TLDR: can I still claim 40% of all of these expenses (screenshot from simpletax) on my taxes when renting a portion of my Principal Residence and it still be considered principal residence? and without it incurring any recapture on sale (as far as i understand recapture is only for Capital Cost Allowance, which I am not doing)

INFO (this is in Ontario, Canada): I'm pretty sure I can still claim my personal residence as my Principal Residence, I'm renting ~40% of the space for ~1/3rd of the costs and still live there with my family full-time, so I think it would only be "incidental income" not "owned primarily for generating income" (see: https://nesbittburns.bmo.com/getimage.asp?content_id=77656).

enter image description here

Improve this question
1
  • 2
    The BMO guide that you linked is confusing to me. Your house qualifies as a principal residence according to page 2, which comports with common sense. But then, on page 5, there is a much stricter definition, (for a different context? I don't know), where your house seems to be disqualified based on this point: "Your rental or business use of the property is relatively small in relation to its use as your principal residence." In my view, 40% is not relatively small compared to 60%. – Orange Coast- reinstate Monica 31 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.