TLDR: can I still claim 40% of all of these expenses (screenshot from simpletax) on my taxes when renting a portion of my Principal Residence and it still be considered principal residence? and without it incurring any recapture on sale (as far as i understand recapture is only for Capital Cost Allowance, which I am not doing)

INFO (this is in Ontario, Canada): I'm pretty sure I can still claim my personal residence as my Principal Residence, I'm renting ~40% of the space for ~1/3rd of the costs and still live there with my family full-time, so I think it would only be "incidental income" not "owned primarily for generating income" (see: https://nesbittburns.bmo.com/getimage.asp?content_id=77656).