0

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently met with congress and said that the U.S. will be reaching the statutory limit on debt in a couple of weeks. She implored a raise in the debt ceiling, which has happened many times before. However, the servicing of that debt is about to reach a point where we are paying more than 10% to service debt. With these factors considered, I am questioning whether or not bonds are still worth holding a significant percentage of my investment portfolio.

Being young, I keep a moderate investment profile. I'm split about 60/40 Stocks/Bonds. To my understanding, bonds have historically been the stable investment and as you get older, you're supposed to allocate more to bonds. Is this still true, or given the extreme rise in U.S. debt, the amount of money injected into the economy for "stimulus" over the past year, etc. it seems like bonds are becoming less appealing for stability and hedging against inflation.

How do markets and bonds react to government debt limit increases, will the potential of defaulting negatively affect bond holders? On the flip side, if the debt ceiling is not raised, will bonds be negatively impacted?

    Being young, you should probably be 100% equities. Heck I am pretty close to retirement and I consider 20% bonds way too much. Just my opinion though. – Pete B. 7 hours ago
    Your question is likely to be closed since it requests an opinion answer. You might consider editing it and rather than asking what you should do, ask a more broad based question like how will bonds react if the debt ceiling isn't raised? IOW, market behavior rather than investment advice. – Bob Baerker 6 hours ago
  • US Government bonds will all get paid back, even if is issues no new net debt. And then there's corporate debt. – RonJohn 6 hours ago
    60/40 is definitely too too low a ratio for a young person. – RonJohn 6 hours ago
  • I've updated the question to be less opinion-based. Thanks for the feedback so far! – Jacob Jones 2 hours ago