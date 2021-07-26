Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 5 hours ago. Improve this question

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently met with congress and said that the U.S. will be reaching the statutory limit on debt in a couple of weeks. She implored a raise in the debt ceiling, which has happened many times before. However, the servicing of that debt is about to reach a point where we are paying more than 10% to service debt. With these factors considered, I am questioning whether or not bonds are still worth holding a significant percentage of my investment portfolio.

Being young, I keep a moderate investment profile. I'm split about 60/40 Stocks/Bonds. To my understanding, bonds have historically been the stable investment and as you get older, you're supposed to allocate more to bonds. Is this still true, or given the extreme rise in U.S. debt, the amount of money injected into the economy for "stimulus" over the past year, etc. it seems like bonds are becoming less appealing for stability and hedging against inflation.

How do markets and bonds react to government debt limit increases, will the potential of defaulting negatively affect bond holders? On the flip side, if the debt ceiling is not raised, will bonds be negatively impacted?