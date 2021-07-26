0

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently met with congress and said that the U.S. will be reaching the statutory limit on debt in a couple of weeks. She implored a raise in the debt ceiling, which has happened many times before. However, the servicing of that debt is about to reach a point where we are paying more than 10% to service debt. So my question is, with these factors considered, are bonds still worth holding a significant percentage of my investment portfolio?

Being young, I keep a moderate investment profile. I'm split about 60/40 Stocks/Bonds. To my understanding, bonds have historically been the stable investment and as you get older, you're supposed to allocate more to bonds. Is this still true, or given the extreme rise in U.S. debt, the amount of money injected into the economy for "stimulus" over the past year, etc. are bonds still worth having? Should I be allocating less to them?

    Being young, you should probably be 100% equities. Heck I am pretty close to retirement and I consider 20% bonds way too much. Just my opinion though. – Pete B.
    Your question is likely to be closed since it requests an opinion answer. You might consider editing it and rather than asking what you should do, ask a more broad based question like how will bonds react if the debt ceiling isn't raised? IOW, market behavior rather than investment advice. – Bob Baerker
  US Government bonds will all get paid back, even if is issues no new net debt. And then there's corporate debt. – RonJohn
  60/40 is definitely too too low a ratio for a young person. – RonJohn

