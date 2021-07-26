Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently met with congress and said that the U.S. will be reaching the statutory limit on debt in a couple of weeks. She implored a raise in the debt ceiling, which has happened many times before. However, the servicing of that debt is about to reach a point where we are paying more than 10% to service debt. So my question is, with these factors considered, are bonds still worth holding a significant percentage of my investment portfolio?

Being young, I keep a moderate investment profile. I'm split about 60/40 Stocks/Bonds. To my understanding, bonds have historically been the stable investment and as you get older, you're supposed to allocate more to bonds. Is this still true, or given the extreme rise in U.S. debt, the amount of money injected into the economy for "stimulus" over the past year, etc. are bonds still worth having? Should I be allocating less to them?