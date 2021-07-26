I've read several articles, including ones about debt snowball and avalanche, but wondering which would be the best way to get my finances under control.
You should specifically post a listing of your debts, income, and assets. You should also list a country tag. That information will help people here do some math and give you more reliable advice. There is an "edit" button that should allow you to put those in to your question. – Freiheit 1 hour ago
#1 Know where your money (all of it, to the penny!!) is going. For me, that means "don't spend cash". #2 Live below your means. (Spend less than what you earn; save some money, and put the rest towards debt payments above the minimum.) – RonJohn 1 hour ago
The difference between Snowball vs Avalanche is the difference between mathematical and behavioral problems. Mathematically, avalanche is better (less interest) if you can squeeze every penny out of your budget and stick to it, but snowball can be better if paying off smaller debts (regardless of interest) first motivates you to stick to the plan and not get discouraged by not getting large, higher-interest debts done with small, lower-interest debts "hanging around". – D Stanley 1 hour ago
1Simple, stop acquiring new debt and pay down existing debt. – MonkeyZeus 56 mins ago