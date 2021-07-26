0

I want to grow my capital by investing in funds (e.g. exchange-traded funds, mutual funds). However, I always see this disclaimer: "past performance does not indicate future performance" (or similar).

How am I supposed to evaluate a fund if the past performance of the fund is meaningless?

If it is true that "past performance does not indicate future performance", then why do fund companies bother to publish the past performance of their funds?

Improve this question
1
  • 2
    It's not completely meaningless. It's just not a guarantee of continued performance. Growth stock funds will typically have better long term performance than e.g. bond funds. That doesn't mean that you will necessarily have better performance with a growth stock fund over any given short term time horizon. – Daniel 1 hour ago
2

past performance does not indicate future performance

Yes, obvious statement is obvious.

Pretend for a moment that we applied this statement to Olympic gold medalists. The statement is not needed because if past performance guaranteed future performance then why hold the Olympics?

why do fund companies bother to publish the past performance of their funds?

If a fund increased by 300% in the past year then I want to know about it.

That fund is either heavily vested in a hot market which I think can climb higher or it has peaked and I should avoid it at all costs.

Likewise if a fund has lost 80% of it's value then I would research why so that I can determine if it is a bargain or if it will never recover.

Imagine being presented with a fund for $24 per share. Without further context, tell me is this a good or bad deal?

How am I supposed to evaluate a fund if the past performance of the fund is meaningless?

For starters you look at the investment contents of the fund and research the companies to make decisions as to whether you think they will be worth more in the future.

Gamblers buy stocks/funds based solely on price.

Investors make their decisions based on company data.

Improve this answer
1

I always see this disclaimer: "past performance does not indicate future performance"

How am I supposed to evaluate a fund if the past performance of the fund is meaningless?

"does not indicate" does not mean "meaningless". Thus, your fundamental premise is flawed.

(The SEC-mandated disclaimer is so that brokerages don't get sued by investors when they lose money during a recession or bubble-collapse.)

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.