Say one has a business idea, but they're not all for that formatting nonsense. Any pre-made, pro-esque templates, docs, tools, etc. that can hash out the fine formatting details/professionalism while allowing me to work the magic inbetween?

Essentially some templates that can work with word processing software, or merely some template generator whereas one can fill in the details and then just print this ready and go. I don't have the time nor care for ironing out the prettiness of something when the real pitch is in the detailing/idea/selling point, which is more my focus than just worrying about making it look good (which is really important too). So can anyone here point me to something already done so I don't have to reinvent the wheel?

Thanks of course for any good input! I do appreciate it if you can actually help me with my request/question/etc.

Ultimately I don't want to work harder than I have to/need to for my idea/pitch itself.